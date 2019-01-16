Rieck, Violet F. Age 97 of Kendall, WI

Violet F. Rieck, 97 of Kendall, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Greenfield House.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com





