Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on…

