Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution
Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on…
State Trooper Injured in Christmas Eve Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM
Green Bay man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing gold coins from Kimberly...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM
Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, stole more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks' Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds Etc. in March.
Rurup, Maryann E. Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM
Forst Inn in Tisch Mills announces its 2023 theater season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM
The season includes a new one-act play festival, big musicals, plays with challenging themes, family-friendly shows and concerts.
Revisit Christmastime in Green Bay from bygone eras
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2022 at 12:39 AM
See images of Christmastime in Green Bay from decades past.
Oneida Farmers Market receives federal grant to expand
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM
The Oneida Farmers Market will use a federal grant to train producers to create new products to sell at the market.
Scott Walker appointee Frederick Prehn resigns from Natural Resources Board after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM
Prehn was appointed in 2015 and refused to step down after his term ended, denying Gov, Tony Evers' appointee Sandra Naas a seat.
Akkerman, Jason L. Age 38 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 8:34 PM
Biermeier, Donna M. Age 87 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 8:32 PM
