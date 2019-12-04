Riddlestine, Bette G. Age 93 of Rural Mauston

Bette G. Riddlestine, 93 of rural Mauston passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Reedsburg Hospital.

Bette was born on March 9, 1926 in Sioux Falls South Dakota the daughter of Harold and Cecille Ketchem. She was united in marriage to Raymond Riddlestine in San Diego, California on April 30, 1955.

Ray and Bette farmed in the Town of Seven Mile Creek since 1955.

Bette was active in the Mauston United Methodist Church, 4-H and FFA for many years at the Juneau County Fair. Bette had a unique ability to rehabilitate injured wildlife such as deer, raccoons, fox, badgers and many birds of prey.

Bette is survived by her best furry friend Sara, her son Gene (Karen) Riddlestine of Mauston, her daughter Michelle (Larry) Tourdot of Reedsburg, her grandchildren Dylan Riddlestine of Tomah, Katlyn (Michael) Parr of Ontario, Brent Riddlestine of Camp Douglas, Katel Riddlestine of Mauston and great granddaughter Lucy Parr, and many of Ray’s family.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband Ray, and her parents and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Mauston United Methodist Church, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite church or youth organization.

