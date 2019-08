Richland County Home Explosion And Fire Kills Woman, Injures Husband

Richland County emergency responders say they found the body of a woman lying behind a burning house last weekend. Sixty-three-year-old Bonnie L. Strothman died before she could be taken to a hospital. Fire crews say the home in the Town of Sylvan had exploded before it started to burn. Sixty-eight-year-old Allen D. Strothman was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

