Richland Center Police Chief Charged With Sex Assault and Theft

The police chief in Richland Center is now facing sexual assault and theft charges. Chief Lucas Clements was placed on administrative leave in June as as the Wisconsin D-C-I launched an investigation. Clements was charged today with three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and theft. He has been the police chief in Richland Center for 16 years.

Source: WRJC.com





