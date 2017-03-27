Richard D. Bergwin
By Casperson Funeral Home
Richard D. Bergwin, 78 of Sturgeon Bay, WI died at Aurora Baycare Hospital in Green Bay on Sunday March 26, 2017. He was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on March 18, 1939 to Raymond and Zetta Bergwin.
He worked for Paschke Drilling and Blasting for many years. Dick served in the U.S. army before returning live in Door County.
He is survived by his two sons Evan and Aaron.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future time.
Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Finance committee vote on eliminating child work permits37 mins ago
- Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty44 mins ago
- House panel OKs bill to toughen texting and driving law47 mins ago
- MN Lottery57 mins ago
- Candidate Profile: Cultural Attractions On The West Waterfront1 hour ago
- Richard D. Bergwin1 hour ago
- Nebraska officials ID drivers involved in fatal collision2 hours ago
- UPDATE: Junction City man says he has “problems with the Hmongs”2 hours ago
- Hodag added to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ roster2 hours ago
- Turnout low for police meeting with Hispanics2 hours ago
- Opiate epidemic targeted in bills before Wisconsin lawmakers2 hours ago
- Three charged in Greg Zyszkiewicz murder2 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.