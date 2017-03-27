Richard D. Bergwin, 78 of Sturgeon Bay, WI died at Aurora Baycare Hospital in Green Bay on Sunday March 26, 2017. He was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on March 18, 1939 to Raymond and Zetta Bergwin.

He worked for Paschke Drilling and Blasting for many years. Dick served in the U.S. army before returning live in Door County.

He is survived by his two sons Evan and Aaron.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future time.