Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community

Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Baumann on Tuesday, October 17 at 3 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.

Source: WRJC.com







