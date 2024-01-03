Ribbon cutting for Gundersen St. Joe’s new Elroy Clinic to be held January 16!

After 11 months of construction, Gundersen St. Joseph’s is excited to welcome the community to its new clinic in Elroy.

The community is invited to a celebration and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 16 at 9am.

“We’re so excited to open our new clinic in the heart of downtown Elroy,” says Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “This project has been as much about improving the economic health as it’s been about improving the physical health of the Elroy and surrounding community.”

The new clinic boasts a spacious waiting area, 9 exam rooms, a procedure room, bariatric room, behavioral health consultation room, lab, community room and a tele-pharmacy – the first of its kind within the Gundersen Health System.

Source: WRJC.com







