Ribble critical of Trump’s tweet aimed at Sessions

President Donald Trump is taking aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions over investigations of two Republican congressmen. And a former Congressman from Wisconsin is critical of the President’s action. Trump tweeted that Democrats must love Jeff Sessions for bringing criminal charges against Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, who were among Trump’s first supporters. But former […]

