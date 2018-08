Rhinelander gas station thefts could be "several million dollars" – in cash

RHINELANDER (WAOW) – A 39-year-old Rhinelander man routinely stole $900 in cash from Remington Oil gas stations by listing it on the books as a refund for a company credit card, a scheme that pilfered at least $79,000 since April, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

