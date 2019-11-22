Rhinelander city administrator target of investigations

Rhinelander City Administrator Daniel Guild is apparently the target of a misconduct investigation. WXPR Public Radio reports that search warrants that were served at City Hall on Thursday were targeted at Daniel Guild. The charges listed on those warrants are tampering with public records and misconduct in office. This is the third investigation of public […]

