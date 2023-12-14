Rhinehart, Larry Dean Age 70 of Wiscosnin Dells

Larry Dean Rhinehart, age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.



A celebration of life gathering will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on December 31, 2023 at the Springville Tap; 999 State Hwy 82, Wisconsin Dells. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery, Town of Easton, Wisconsin at a later date.



Larry was born May 24, 1953 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Kenneth Keith and Beulah Ione (Byers) Rhinehart. He graduated from Adams-Friendship Area High School. On January 9, 1982, he married Judith Ann Sicard. Larry worked for DL Gasser, working road construction while he lived in Adams County. Larry and Judy moved to Darien, WI where he worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for an excavating company. Upon Judy’s passing in 2006, he moved back to Adams County and worked for David Dehmlow Excavating until he purchased and operated the Springville Tap. Larry enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, cooking and feeding people, and socializing at the Springville Tap.



Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann (Sicard) Rhinehart; parents: Kenneth and Beulah Rhinehart; brother, George Rhinehart; sister, Carol Babcock; brother-in-law, Nick Babcock; and sisters-in-law: Clara, Ernelle & Cathleen Rhinehart.

Larry is survived by his brother, Chris Rhinehart of Adams, WI; brother, Kenneth (Jerry) Rhinehart; sister-in-law, Linda Rhinehart of Trego, WI; nephews & nieces: Scott (Kim) Babcock, Dan (Ellen) Babcock, Kristy (Joe) Huber, Mike (Tori) Babcock, Rhonda (Gary Henningsen) Babcock, David (Julie) Rhinehart, Connie (Ron) Frymark, Andy (Cathy) Rhinehart, Michelle Rhinehart-Friedli; and many great-nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







