RFK Jr. loses attempt to withdraw from Michigan ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the ballot in the battleground state, settling a brief legal battle. Kennedy suspended his third-party presidential campaign in August. He sought to have his name dropped…

