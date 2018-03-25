Rezin, Betty Jo, age 71 of Camp Douglas

Betty Jo Rezin, age 71, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home. She was born December 24, 1946 to Charles Kenyon and Harriet Luhrsen. Betty graduated from Tomah High School in 1965 and married her high school sweet heart, James Rezin, on June 26, 1965. Later in life, Betty went on to WWTC where she received her Associates degree in Nursing. She had a love for helping people not only within her job, but in life as well. She was an extremely caring person and would welcome a stranger into her home with open arms. Betty enjoyed camping, gardening, crafting, and getting pampered with her girls while the boys would go hunting. Jim and Betty had an adventurous side having traveled to Las Vegas, Cozumel, Hawaii, St. Croix, and Mexico, just to name a few. In her spare time, she would craft Christmas wreaths, or anything handmade for her family and friends.

Betty truly loved the simplicity of reading while watching the wild life on her land, having friended many turkeys and deer. Betty had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and was ready to be welcomed home. Her family (and animals) meant everything to her, and she will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband and perfect soulmate of 52 years, James “Jim”; children, her daughter, Dawn (Daryl) Greeno, and their children, Ashley (Tyler) Kroshus, William “Billy” “Willbill” Rezin, Jordan Greeno, Philip (Kim) Greeno Kyle (fiancée, Darcy Bauch), her son, Paul (Lindie) Rezin, her daughter, Laurie (Jason) Keyser and their children, Michael (fiancée, Rena Willis) Youngs, Justin Youngs, Zachary Youngs, and Kyle Harmon; her daughter, Rebeccah (Lorraine) Gozzetti and their children, Erin Billiot, Connie (Dusty) Fontenot, Jonathan Trahan, and Dijana (Glenn) Richard; great grandchildren, Carson, Audra, Faith, Brecken, and Aizlyn Greeno, Mason Youngs, Braxton, Lexin, Kylin, Ethin, and Adalin Richard, Kaidynce Billiot, Korie Suire, Tyson Welch, Kolby and Karlie LaFosse, and Laken Fontenot; her adopted daughters, Mary Kacvinsky, Heather Wilcox, Lanie Pennington and Brenda Gaier; and her pet children, Frankie, Nick, Lucky, Gizmo, Zeus, Precious, Apollo, Prissy, Bella and Tater Tot.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 McLean Ave., Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation at 1:00 p.m., with a time to share memories beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Family requests that if flowers are being sent, plants are preferred. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.