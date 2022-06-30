Reynolds, Jan Age 92 of Mauston

Heaven gained a warm and loving soul April 18, 2020 when Jan Reynolds entered through the gates at the age of 92.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, and granddaughter Tanya.

She is survived by her brother Bob Donahue (Gerri,) the Reynolds children Larry, Mike, Debbie, Jill (Wayne Manternach), Craig, and Patrick (Wendy), 13 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services for Jan Reynolds will be held Friday July 1st, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston WI. Fellowship at 4pm, services at 5pm. All are welcome; we would love to share memories with you!

