Reward fund started for information leading to arrest of Oneida County shooting suspect
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has put $20,000 toward a reward for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Anderson.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Fact checking Kenosha shootings, violent protests one year later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM
-
Bice: Millionaire U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski paid no state income taxes for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski owed and paid no state income tax in 2017 and 2018 and handed over only $1,111 to the state in 2019, according to state records.
-
New state website provide details on tax allocations
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM
A new website can show you where your state tax dollars are spent. The information is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. It reveals that 36 percent of state taxes go to K-12 schools, 16 percent to health-care programs like BadgerCare, […]
-
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel ignored over wolf hunt decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Ojibwe tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel like they're being ignored in their concerns about wolf hunting in the state.
-
Four election reviews are ongoing in Wisconsin after Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Recounts and court rulings found Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin, but 10 months after the election Republicans want more review.
- First Afghan Refugees Arriving At Fort McCoy
- Wisconsin Joins Trend of Offering COVID-19 Shot Payout
- Black River Falls Man Commits Suicide During Traffic Stop
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 15 New COVID19 Cases on Monday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2021 at 1:47 PM
