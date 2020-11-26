Reuvers leads Badgers in season opener

Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the 7th ranked Wisconsin Badgers to a season opening 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois in their season opener at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night. Freshman Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 11 for the Badgers. Josiah […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.