Reuters: Foxconn to roll back plans on Wisconsin LCD factory

Foxconn might be changing its plans to create a massive production facility in Wisconsin. Reuters is reporting today that Foxconn might not be building liquid crystal displays in Wisconsin as they originally considered. Company officials told Reuters that the labor costs of making displays in the US are very high, and that they might instead […]

Source: WRN.com





