Retired Congressman Duffy, Wife Rachel Welcome 9th Child

Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel are welcoming their ninth child. Duffy announced that Rachel successfully delivered their newborn baby girl on Monday night. They did not reveal the child’s name. Duffy said on Facebook “Both mom and baby are doing great… Thank you all for your prayers!” Duffy resigned from the U-S House September 23rd after learning that his latest baby would have health complications. The newborn was diagnosed with a heart defect that will require surgery. The operation is expected early next year.

Source: WRJC.com





