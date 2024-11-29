Retailers bank on Black Friday to energize bargain-hungry holiday shoppers
After weeks of pushing early deals, retailers in the United States and some other countries are promising bigger discounts on Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving still reigns as the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season even if it’s…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Titletown Report for 11/29/2024
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM
The Packers jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love passed for a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 11:58 AM
The Packers won their 3rd straight, capping Thanksgiving Day with a 30-17 win over Miami – The Badgers wrap up the regular season against the rival Minnesota Gophers in the annual Axe game.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin election results finalized (MADISON) Results of the 2024 General Election are now official after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs publicly canvassed them Friday morning. Signing of the canvass statements is […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Final report on THC contaminated food from pizzeria (STOUGHTON) A final report on THC contaminated food from a Dane County pizzeria. Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released its final report detailing an investigation into […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/26
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 4:31 PM
Royall Boys Roll Over Ithaca in a Top10 Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM
Stark, Dennis Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 3:40 PM
Van Pool, Linda Ann Age 66 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 3:39 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Plea deal in fatal armored truck robbery (MILWAUKEE) A plea deal in a fatal Milwaukee armored truck robbery. 55-year-old guard Scott Bee died 12 days after being shot during the July 2023 robbery outside a Milwaukee bank. Prosecutors said […]
