Results in tied Wisconsin Rapids city council race will stand after recount

Election officials in Wisconsin Rapids have completed their recount in the city’s District 2 Alder race, and the results remain unchanged. City Clerk Jennifer Gossick says after recounting all ballots, auditing the poll book, and double-checking absentee ballots the results remained 213 votes for incumbent Vernon Verjinski, and 213 votes for challenger Dean Veneman. Gossick […]

