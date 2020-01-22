Restaurant Franchise Owner Fined For Violating Child Labor Laws

A Kentucky-based restaurant franchise owner has been fined 157-thousand dollars for violating child labor laws. Manna Incorporated operates Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants in nine states, including Wisconsin. Federal inspectors found about 40 minors working at seven Wendy’s restaurants and one Fazoli’s. The company is accused of allowing 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside of legally-approved hours and spend more hours on the job than allowed by law. The fine total is for all nine states — not just Wisconsin. The Wendy’s in Mauston was not listed in the report, however the Wendys in Onalaska and Sun Prairie were among those listed.

List of Restaurants in Violation:

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2020/01/WHD20200018.pdf

Source: WRJC.com





