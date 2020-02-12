Resignation of Wisconsin's top soldier caught troops in Ukraine off guard
A group of 164 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers deployed to Ukraine to mentor military trainers were shocked to hear of adjutant general’s removal.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Rapids elections: City Council candidates talk experience, priorities2 hours ago
- 81,000 absentee voters in Wisconsin to receive two ballots, raising concerns about electio...2 hours ago
- Schools are discouraged from restraining or secluding kids. Both still happen in Wisconsin...3 hours ago
- State Dairy Export, Processor Grant Bills Clear Ag Committee4 hours ago
- Trail Blazers 4-H Wins Ice Cream Flavor Contest4 hours ago
- Ag Relations Council Seeking Intern Applications for 20204 hours ago
- Kobylski’s Big First Half Leads Mauston to Dominating Victory Over Westfield in Boys Bas...11 hours ago
- Hillsboro Woman involved in Two Vehicle Accident21 hours ago
- Vernon County Accident Leads to OWI Charge21 hours ago
- Bucks knock off Kings without Giannis1 day ago
- Bucks sign forward Marvin Williams2 days ago
- Bucks request waivers on Dragan Bender, opening the door for Marvin Williams2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.