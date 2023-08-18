Residents in a Wisconsin town with extreme PFAS contamination file lawsuit against paper mill
Stella residents allege that Ahlstrom Rhinelander paper mill sold contaminated sludge that was spread on surrounding fields as cheap fertilizer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022, but toxicology results...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Justice Department officials said the faster turnaround times stem from analysts working through evidence that accumulated during the COVID pandemic.
Lawmakers are working to overhaul Wisconsin's alcohol industry. Here's where the changes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The overhaul touches the operations of breweries, wineries, wedding barns and more.
1 in 10 schoolchildren are not up-to-date on vaccines in Wisconsin, amid drop in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Vaccination rates for schoolchildren lag behind pre-pandemic levels. Health officials worry that slips in vaccine coverage could lead to outbreaks.
Motorized all-terrain wheelchairs offer rustic trail accessibility at two Door County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM
Those with mobility issues now can use an Action Trackchair for free at The Ridges Sanctuary and Peninsula State Park. Reservations are required.
Elections chief Meagan Wolfe calls her position 'untenable' in commission's dispute with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM
The Elections Commission and GOP senators are in a rift over whether Meagan Wolfe's continuing role as elections chief is subject to a Senate vote.
Ada Deer, prominent Native American leader in Wisconsin, dies at 88
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM
Deer was a trailblazer in every sense of the word, living a life filled with firsts and paving the way for other Native leaders.
Trial set for 2024 for former St. Norbert College administrator who is suing former...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM
The jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 16-19, 2024, in Brown County Circuit Court.
Suicides rise in Wisconsin, led by more than 500 gun deaths in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM
Wisconsin saw a 41% increase in suicides, and an even bigger jump in firearm suicides, from 2004 to 2022, according to new data released by the state.
