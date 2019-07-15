Residents Brace for Hot, Steamy Week Across Wisconsin

From western Wisconsin to Milwaukee, Wisconsin is bracing for a week of hot and steamy weather that could produce severe weather. The National Weather Services says high temperatures will reach the upper-80s to lower-90s all week. Heat and humidity will give much of the state a “real feel” of 100 degrees or more in some portions of southeast Wisconsin. In western Wisconsin forecasters say there are storm threats almost every day and some of them could be strong or severe. The weather service says everyone should remember to drink plenty of water in the face of all the heat and humidity.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.