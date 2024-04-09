Rescheduled Wonewoc NARCAN Training

SAFE in Juneau County will be hosting a FREE community Narcan training in Wonewoc at the American Legion (108 Center Street, Wonewoc) on Tuesday, April 23rd at 5:30 PM. This training will teach participants how to take life-saving steps in the event of an opioid overdose. Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone (brand name Narcan). The free training is open to all community members, and participants will leave the training with free resources, including two doses of Narcan. Additional trainings will be happening throughout 2024, and you can see those locations and dates at the registration link. Registration is required to reserve your spot and guarantee free resources. Register at this link: https://forms.gle/vAqSz86XCWp84y1P8. Please call 608-847-9373 with any questions

