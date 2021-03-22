Requests for mail-in absentee ballots remain high, but Wisconsin clerks not expecting hectic spring election
Wisconsin clerks are still seeing a high number of absentee ballot requests, but aren’t as overwhelmed as they were one year ago.
How to register to vote and get an absentee ballot for the April 2021 election in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM
A guide to how to register to vote and get a ballot in Wisconsin for 2021 elections.
Royall School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM
A Tomah man was arrested after firing two shots from a pistol outside a tavern in Wilton,...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 8th offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on March 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM
'It's a safe place to go': New Community Shelter in Green Bay vital to many during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2021 at 2:47 PM
Keeping New Community Shelter in Green Bay up and running has been vital for its emergency shelter residents, transitional living program residents.
Tribal officials hopeful new Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland can end wolf hunting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM
Tribal officials are hopeful the new U.S. Secretary of the Interior can help restore protections for gray wolves and stop another hunting season.
A silent byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic: Stress is causing a spike in chipped and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM
More than 70% of dentists surveyed are seeing an increase of patients with teeth grinding and clenching problems associated with stress.
Wisconsin QAnon believer shot paintball gun at Army Reserve members in Pewaukee,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM
Prosecutors say Ian Alan Olson, 31, of Nashotah also went to Washington, D.C., and told the National Guard he was going to 'do something crazy.'
