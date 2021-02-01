Republicans will renew their effort to end Wisconsin's mask mandate this week, despite public support for it
Republican lawmakers are seeking to end Wisconsin’s mask requirement to appeal to their base, even though polls show the policy is broadly popular.
Brown County election 2021: What you need to know about absentee ballots and early voting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM
Feb. 16 is primary day for the spring nonpartisan elections. Here's what you need to know about absentee ballots and early in-person voting
Vote for your favorites: Green Bay kids' drawings for Black History Month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Boys & Girls Club members have a chance to win prizes with their drawings of influential Black people. Vote online starting Feb. 1.
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
Judge to decide if ruse to get DNA of suspect in 1976 campground killings was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM
A Marinette County judge heard arguments Friday on whether prosecutors can use their only physical evidence tying a man to a double homicide.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2021 at 2:08 PM
UW-Madison education dean says schools, parents need to allow for robust civics education
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM
With political polarization on the rise in American Culture, what room does civics education have in preparing children for their entry into society? UW-Madison education dean Diana Hess says schools and parents should not shy away from teaching […]
Marquette drops third straight in Big East
by Bill Scott on February 1, 2021 at 6:37 AM
Marquette’s Big East losing streak reached three games on Sunday, falling at home to St. John’s 75-73 on Sunday. Theo John tied his career-high with 16 points and all five of Marquette’s starters reached double figures in […]
Badger women capture first Big Ten contest
by Bill Scott on February 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s long wait for a Big Ten victory finally came to an end, knocking off Illinois 69-57 at the Kohl Center on Sunday. Wisconsin (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten) held Illinois (2-10, 0-9) to an opponent season-low […]
