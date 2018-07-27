Republicans Vukmir, Nicholson Stand Firmly Behind President

Two Republican candidates for U-S Senate took time to compliment each other, then moved forward in a televised debate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson pushed their conservative credentials during the Thursday showdown. Both stood firmly behind their party’s leader, Republican President Donald Trump. Polls show their campaign to take on incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin is in a dead-heat, with 30 percent of Republican voters saying they are still undecided. The Wisconsin primary elections are just 18 days away.

