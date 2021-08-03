Republicans vote to block UW System COVID-19 fall protocols

University of Wisconsin System leaders will have to run future COVID-19 rules past state lawmakers. On a 6-4 party line vote, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declared Tuesday that the UW System must issue an emergency order to enact pandemic protocols like mandatory testing and masks. “No public hearing. No opportunity even for the […]

