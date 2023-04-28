Republicans to strip hundreds of items from Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal
Republicans plan to remove over 500 items from the governor’s 2023-25 biennial budget proposal and start drafting their own version of the state’s two-year spending plan.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Whether they own a farm, forest or field, these Wisconsin women are connecting with each...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM
Farm conservation programs have long catered to men. Now, they're recognizing the obvious: women are involved too.
Ron Johnson said climate change could be good for Wisconsin. Experts disagree.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM
In a Senate committee hearing, he said, "In terms of the United States and most of Europe, we're in pretty good shape."
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/27
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Mauston Routes Westfield Pulls Even with Dells in SCC Baseball Standings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM
After accidents in UW-Madison lab studying viruses, Wisconsin Republicans question...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka believes his research may help prevent a pandemic but others fear his work could accidentally cause the opposite.
New Lisbon Has Success at Brunner Invite in Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM
Academy Award winner, 'The Voice' winner among shows playing at Door Community Auditorium
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM
The season on the Fish Creek stage features a mix of popular bands and singers, returning favorites, up-and-coming stars, dance, a singalong and more.
'Child Victims Act' would allow victims of child sexual abuse to file civil suits until...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Victims say the statute of limitations should be eliminated.
As heavy, wet snow melts, upper Mississippi River floods to near record levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 2:20 AM
Some communities along the river will see floodwaters that are among the top three on record.
