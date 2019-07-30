Republicans signal they will seek Democratic governor's approval for new election maps
Republican lawmakers say they are not developing plans to draw new election maps without seeking the approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Palm readers and daredevils: The Wisconsin Valley Fair was created to celebrate agricultur...8 hours ago
- Republicans signal they will seek Democratic governor's approval for new election map...8 hours ago
- Elroy Power Outage Rescheduled for Wednesday July 319 hours ago
- Wonewoc Man Faceing 6th Offense Drunk Driving9 hours ago
- 7-Year-Old Girl Dies At Dells Campground When Hit By Pickup9 hours ago
- One person dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash in Adams County10 hours ago
- Hearings Scheduled for New Livestock Siting Rule Changes12 hours ago
- Another Good Week for Summer Crop Progress12 hours ago
- Ag in the Classroom Announces Fall Information Meetings12 hours ago
- Fourteen weekend overdose deaths in Milwaukee1 day ago
- Five dead in Chjppewa County shootings1 day ago
- Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.