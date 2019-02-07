Republicans signal possible plans to create toll roads in Wisconsin
Toll roads might be the future of road funding for Wisconsin, according to state Republicans. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald broached the subject at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting Wednesday. Fitzgerald says tolling could be the only way to solve transportation infrastructure problems. He says collecting tolls could generate billions […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Republicans signal they will keep Wisconsin in Obamacare lawsuit7 hours ago
- Police logs: Driver runs red light7 hours ago
- Prehn Elected Chair of State Natural Resources Board12 hours ago
- Championship Cheese Contest Shatters Entry Records12 hours ago
- Sign-Up Period for Buy Local Grants Now Open12 hours ago
- Badgers avenge January loss to Gophers16 hours ago
- Titans clinch share of WIAC men’s title17 hours ago
- Bucks are the first to 40 wins in the NBA17 hours ago
- Milwaukee police mourning for third time in less than a year after officer Matthew Rittner...19 hours ago
- Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston Hockey Team Receives #2 Seed in Hockey Section1 day ago
- Badger Lighting, BRF/Tomah Girls Hockey Teams Seeded for WIAA Tournament1 day ago
- WISCONSIN RIVER MEATS WINS 4 GOLD MEDALS AT INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MEAT COMPETITION1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.