Republicans signal possible plans to create toll roads in Wisconsin

Toll roads might be the future of road funding for Wisconsin, according to state Republicans. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald broached the subject at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting Wednesday. Fitzgerald says tolling could be the only way to solve transportation infrastructure problems. He says collecting tolls could generate billions […]

Source: WRN.com





