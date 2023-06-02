Republicans set Aug. 23 for the presidential debate in Milwaukee with the potential for a second debate the next day
If enough candidates qualify to make it necessary, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24 as Republicans set qualifying criteria for candidates.
Drowning Occurs on Kickapoo River Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Southern Door School superintendent resigns after being on leave since March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM
No reason was given for the resignation that was accepted at a special meeting to consider Peterson's performance and employment in closed session.
Rep. Mark Pocan, Gov. Tony Evers scramble to retain leftover federal COVID aid before...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM
President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign a debt limit deal that rescinds unobligated COVID federal aid.
Wisconsin is surrounded by states with legal cannabis. In response, Reddit has memes.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM
Redditors poked fun at Wisconsin's placement without legal cannabis, surrounded by states that do.
Lawmakers include $2M for NFL draft in state budget
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM
The draft is expected to cost the Green Bay Packers $7.5 million.
Four years that defined a generation: Wisconsin graduates reflect on the pandemic, social...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM
This year's graduates have been through it: the pandemic, racial justice protests, mental health challenges. Hear what they have to say about their last four years.
Washington Island native, Lawrence music student wins national piano competition
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Jonathan Bass has performed with the Birch Creek Symphony Orchestra and for Peninsula Music Festival's February Fest among his Door County appearances.
Green Bay police arrest five after fight at Blaney Funeral Home; officer hurt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 2:29 AM
Police say about 30 people got into a fight at Blaney Funeral Home after a visitor was asked to leave a service.
