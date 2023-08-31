Republicans say bills would help fix Wisconsin's child care crisis; Democrats quickly pan them
The bills come as 63% of Wisconsin child care centers have staffing shortages and 80% of workers face burnout and exhaustion, a recent survey found.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
-
Climate change question at Milwaukee debate shows concerns among young conservatives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM
Members of a group that mobilizes young conservatives cheer the chance to quiz Republican presidential candidates on climate change.
-
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is stepping down. What he's learned in 17 years on the job
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM
Joe Gow, who started the job in 2007, plans to transition to a faculty role and teach communication studies.
-
Wisconsin taxpayers on the hook for up to $2 million in legal fees to defend GOP-drawn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The total cost could grow under provisions in contracts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu signed this month.
-
What Green Bay school referendum projects are completed or underway?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The Green Bay School District passed a $92.6 million capital referendum last fall. Check out the status of projects at your child's school.
-
Keith Kutska released. He is last of the 'Monfils Six' to walk out of prison
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 31, 2023 at 3:08 AM
Keith Kutska, 72, was one of six men convicted killing Tom Monfils, a fellow worker at the James River Corp. paper mill in Green Bay, in 1992.
-
See photos from Jackson Elementary's new accessible playground in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM
The playground is the first accessible playground in the Green Bay School District. It has a spongy, flat ground for students of all abilities.
-
Theodore McCarrick, age 93, ruled not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM
A judge dismissed charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.
-
Legal filing calls GOP move to remove Protasiewicz from redistricting case an effort 'to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM
The filing argues Republicans were "unhappy with (the April) electoral result, which they could not prevent through gerrymandering."
