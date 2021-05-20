Republicans reject Evers' plan to put $70 million toward housing and homeless programs
Republicans declined to approve Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to increase funding for housing and homeless programs by more than $70 million.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Jonathon Tubby shooting: Judge dismisses lawsuit against Green Bay police, Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM
Judge William Griesbach said that O'Brien thought Tubby had a gun "based on Tubby's own actions and statements," his decision said. The lawsuit was "based on hindsight and conjecture."
-
-
House votes to create bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, with all 5 Wisconsin Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM
The House voted for an independent Jan. 6 commission, with 35 Republicans breaking with GOP leaders and joining Democrats in support.
-
A camp cook, a store owner, a devoted father: The stories of migrant workers at a Gillett...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM
At least 11 migrant workers of the Seneca Foods green bean canning plant in Gillett died of COVID-19 in the fall.
-
A labor camp, a Super 8 and a long bus ride home: What happened when COVID-19 hit migrant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM
How 1 in 14 immigrant workers at a Wisconsin green bean facility died of COVID-19.
-
