Republicans React To Governor Signing Wisconsin Budget Plan

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the Republican budget plan was kept intact, for the most part, when it was signed into law by the governor. Another Republican legislative leader, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, wasn’t happy about the 78 times Democratic Governor Tony Evers used his line-item veto power. Evers added 87-million dollars to state funding for K-through-12 schools. Fitzgerald says it will be up to the Assembly to decide whether lawmakers try to override the governor’s vetoes.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.