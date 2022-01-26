Republicans propose medical marijuana bill

Republican legislators are hoping to restart talks on legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. State Representative Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) says that the state would retain strict control over the industry through a new rules commission housed with the Department of Revenue. “They will be making most of the decisions that are impacting stakeholders,” Snyder said. State […] Source: WRN.com







