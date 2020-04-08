Republicans propose giving finance committee the power to cut school aid, slash spending as part of coronavirus relief bill
Republican lawmakers are developing legislation that would give a handful of them the ability to cut school aid and slash state spending.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Daughter’s boyfriend charged in killings of Madison doctor, husband at UW Arboretum46 mins ago
- Bins of absentee ballots from Tuesday’s election found by USPS3 hours ago
- Republicans propose giving finance committee the power to cut school aid, slash spending a...3 hours ago
- At odds but negotiating: Evers and legislative leaders working on COVID-19 package4 hours ago
- In-person voting was likely a ‘disaster’ for Wisconsin’s efforts to flat...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 8, 20206 hours ago
- Juneau County COVID 19 Updates8 hours ago
- Necedah National Wildlife Refuge 2020 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest10 hours ago
- Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign10 hours ago
- Stephenson: Reducing Milk Supply is Solution to Dairy Glut Issue16 hours ago
- DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center Available to Help16 hours ago
- NASS to Re-Survey Farmers with Previously Unharvested Crops16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.