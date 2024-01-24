Republicans propose directly funding Universities of Wisconsin free speech office
Universities of Wisconsin staff conducted a controversial free speech survey in late 2022 and previously told legislators that if they wanted future surveys, they’d have to pay for it.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
2 Identified in Juneau County Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Congressman Mark Pocan endorses State Rep. Katrina Shankland in the race for WI-03
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:20 PM
Mauston Chamber of Commerce Shutting Down as of March 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:16 PM
BB FULL GAME: #9 Royall at #2 Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:13 PM
Evers declares Year of the Worker in State of the State address
by Bob Hague on January 24, 2024 at 4:08 PM
Governor Tony Evers highlighted Wisconsin’s workforce challenges in his State of the State address on Tuesday. Evers called it the most significant challenge facing the state. “I will never expect Republicans and Democrats in this […]
Arrests Made, Deceased Male Identified in Juneau County Suspected Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:57 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/22
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:50 PM
Gruen Leads Royall Past Alma-Center Lincoln in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:49 PM
Terrace Heights to hold annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:41 PM
