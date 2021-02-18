Republicans plan to throw out Evers' efforts to legalize marijuana and raise minimum wage
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
“I would describe his budget as a liberal’s dream,” Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green said of Evers during a virtual forum hosted by WisPolitics.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Your work sets them off on their journey': Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 11:32 PM
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Howard-Suamico and Pulaski teachers among those honored in annual education awards program
-
Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccine allocation from federal government has increased 64% since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Next week, Wisconsin will receive 115,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, a boost since mid-January.
-
Hobart drops Big Apple Fest case involving Oneida Nation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Village of Hobart officials missed a Feb. 17 deadline to continue litigation involving the Oneida Nation.
-
Republicans plan to throw out Evers' efforts to legalize marijuana and raise minimum wage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM
"I would describe his budget as a liberal's dream," Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green said of Evers during a virtual forum hosted by WisPolitics.
-
Area “Community Kids Toy Drive” of 2020 was a great success.
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM
-
LOWERYS RECOGNIZED AS OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEERS IN JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM
-
Chicago Man Converting Former Mauston Church into Airbnb
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2021 at 8:17 PM
-
Tony Evers signals he will sign bill to overhaul unemployment system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 8:11 PM
The GOP bill passed the state Senate 27-3 on Thursday.
-
Gov. Tony Evers wants to provide state money to help school districts shift away from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM
Evers wants to use tribal casino revenue to create a grant to help school districts pay to adopt a new nickname or logo for school merchandise, team uniforms and scoreboards, among other costs.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.