Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans have unanimously chosen Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee. The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by…

