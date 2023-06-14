Republicans pare back literacy bill as Tony Evers threatens veto of third-grade reading provision
Wausau East band teacher who used racial and homophobic slurs toward student resigns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 3:51 AM
Throughout the controversy, leaders from the Wausau Asian American community have rallied around the family.
Republicans delay vote on UW System budget as debate over campus diversity efforts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 3:18 AM
The proposed budget cut is the latest escalation in a clash between Republicans and the UW System over campus diversity offices.
Trump arraignment recap: Former president pleads not guilty, calls events 'day of infamy'
by USA TODAY on June 14, 2023 at 2:11 AM
Facing 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, Donald Trump will be in a Florida court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Republicans pare back literacy bill as Tony Evers threatens veto of third-grade reading...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 2:02 AM
The new version of the bill no longer requires school officials to force students to repeat third grade if they test poorly in reading.
Judge denies motion to suppress Taylor Schabusiness statement to police in beheading case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 1:20 AM
Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness' attorney attempt to supress statements made to police and evidence collected at her apartment and from a minivan.
Door County 911 dispatcher takes call for fire that destroyed her Forestville home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM
Eight pets were killed and the family lost almost everything in the blaze.
After decades of damage, Oneida Reservation projects 'repair the land to what it wanted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM
The Oneida team worked with Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to help farmers pursue conservation practices.
Voucher schools see a lifeline in shared revenue deal, but Gov. Tony Evers' allies are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM
The voucher provisions were part of a broad K-12 package that Evers and Republicans have said amounts to $1 billion in spending for schools.
Authors of 'Paper Valley' to host discussion on history of the cleanup of PCBs in Fox...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM
The cleanup of polychlorinated biphenyls of the Lower Fox River removed 6.5 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment by the time it ended in 2020.
