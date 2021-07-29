Republicans moving to block University of Wisconsin virus testing, vaccination rules
State Sen. Steve Nass said he would be moving to require the university to get legislative approval before enacting any virus-related regulations.
The Green Bay man who told police 'I am God' has been ordered to stand trial in the fatal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Wesley Brice, 22, is charged with intentional homicide of a 70-year-old man after breaking open the man's car window and stabbing him.
The delta variant is on the rise in Wisconsin, and the average of new COVID-19 cases has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased for the 23rd consecutive day to 556, up 483 cases from a month ago.
EAA AirVenture 2021: Here's a roundup of things to do and see as event begins Monday
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 29, 2021 at 8:45 PM
Here's a look at things to do and see around EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Take a look: 5 aerospace innovations showcased at AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 29, 2021 at 8:44 PM
The latest in supply chain, space, and personal air travel.
Two men wanted in La Crosse County triple homicide found in Amherst and Wausau
by Stevens Point Journal on July 29, 2021 at 8:27 PM
Officers arrested Khamthaneth Rattanasack in Amherst and Nya Thao in Wausau.
Coronavirus exposed huge flaws in the Wisconsin unemployment system. Where things stand...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM
Feeling a little foggy on the details of Wisconsin's unemployment struggles? Here's what you should know.
Evers declares statewide State Of Emergency following severe weather
by Raymond Neupert on July 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a statewide State of Emergency. The action follows severe overnight storms affecting several regions of Wisconsin, and causing widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road […]
Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency in response to overnight storms that caused...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM
Evers made the declaration Thursday morning, as tens of thousands of Wisconsinites remained without power.
