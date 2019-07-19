Republicans may attempt to override Evers veto

Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature may attempt an override of a partial veto by Governor Tony Evers. The Republican-controlled legislature passed a budget which included $90 million in local roads grants. The Democratic governor vetoed that down to $75 million, in order to free up money for education. Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said some of […]

