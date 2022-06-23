Republicans gavel in and out of special session to overturn Wisconsin’s abortion law

Abortion advocates rallied in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda Wednesday, as Republicans failed to act on a special legislative session called by Governor Tony Evers, to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 law criminalizing abortion. Republicans today defied the people of this state and rejected my special session to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban and ensure reproductive rights in […] Source: WRN.com







