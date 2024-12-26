Republicans gain temporary control of Minnesota House after Democrat decides not to appeal ruling

Republicans will start off the year with at least a temporary majority in the Minnesota House. Democrat Curtis Johnson announced Friday he would not appeal a judge’s decision that he failed to establish residency in the district he was elected…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







