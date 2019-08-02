Republicans file ‘lame duck’ suit against AG Josh Kaul

Another “lame duck” lawsuit has been filed. It’s the first suit from Republicans. Legislators want the state Supreme Court to take a case against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. GOP leaders claim the AG failed to follow laws they passed in December to limit his authority. “Attorney General Josh Kaul is taking an unrealistic view […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.