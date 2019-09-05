Republicans consider run for Sensenbrenner’s 5th CD seat

Jim Sensebrenner is a little worried that conservatives may box each other of his seat in Congress. Sensenbrenner told WISN’s Jay Weber that he’s leaving Congress in 2021 to try and hand the seat to a new conservative who can represent the 5th Congressional District. “One of the concerns that I have is that you […]

