Republicans block state K-12 vaccination rule for meningitis, chickenpox
The policy required Wisconsin students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox for children to skip a vaccine against that disease.
Republicans blocked a meningitis vaccine requirement for 7th graders. What's behind the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM
The blocked rules would have required meningitis shots for 7th and 12th graders, required proof of previous chickenpox to avoid mandatory vaccination.
Assembly leaders violated the law in handling records into lawmaker Staush Gruszynski's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM
Assembly leaders violated the law in their handling of for records of harassment accusations against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski.
Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM
Bills relating to school security pass Assembly Education committee
by Bob Hague on March 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM
Legislation requiring Wisconsin high schools to collect data on crimes including sexual assault and homicide passed the Assembly education committee Wednesday. The bill’s author, Representative Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield) said parents want to […]
What to know about the 9 proposed Green Bay School District building proposals, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM
A task force has developed plans for building closures, additions, redrawing school boundaries and repurposing existing buildings. Get the details.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Tony Evers' $290 million Brewers deal for long-term...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Vos said he would like to see another proposal put forward and suggested he would back a longer time commitment from the Brewers to stay in Wisconsin.
What would Gov. Evers' proposed $500 million for mental health accomplish? Here are three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Since he declared 2023 'The Year of Mental Health,' Gov. Tony Evers seeks to distribute $500 million in mental health services across the state.
It's been more than a decade since Wisconsin cracked down on phosphorus. Has it helped...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Wisconsin enacted its strict rules for phosphorus in water more than a decade ago. Here's what changed with our lakes and rivers.
